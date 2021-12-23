Mickey Spagnola talks about clinching scenarios for the Cowboys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot this weekend. A win will crown Dallas NFC East champions and give the team its first playoff appearance since the 2018 season.

In addition to the typical weekly news, the Cowboys will be sending five players to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs are among the Cowboys all-stars.

Dallas has multiple ways of clinching a playoff berth this week. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola meets with KRQE Sports’ Jared Chester to discuss the Cowboys in week 16 and the team’s playoff scenarios.