Mickey Spagnola talked about expectations for Cowboys vs Ravens game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Reporter Jared Chester talked about the Dallas Cowboys and what to expect in the Baltimore Ravens game on Tuesday. The Cowboys placed All-Pro offensive lineman Zach Martin being placed on injured reserve Monday. This means that Martin will miss at least the next three games, starting Tuesday against the Ravens. Dallas is coming off a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving Day.
