ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Director Van Tate talked about the team and where they are ahead of the Eagles game.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys placed linebacker Keanu Neal on the COVID-19 reserve list. The team may be without a key player for the third consecutive game to start the season because of health and safety protocols.

Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles Monday, Sept. 27 at 6:15 p.m.