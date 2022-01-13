Mickey Spagnola: Super wild card weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is officially NFL playoff season. The Cowboys secured the three seed and will be taking on the five seeded 49ers in the wild card round.

Dallas is matching up with San Francisco for the eighth time in the playoffs, with the Cowboys leading the series 5-2. The two teams have generated many classic NFL moments in the post season, including NFC championship matches in the 70’s and “the catch.” This year’s matchup should produce another good game as the 49ers have a stout offensive line and matchup well against the Cowboys.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola meets with Van Tate to discuss the Cowboys wild card matchup. Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. MT.