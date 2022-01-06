Mickey Spagnola: Just get ready for the playoffs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a loss to the Arizona Cardinals in week 17, the Cowboys are trying to get to the playoffs at full health. With a playoff berth already clinched and one game remaining in the regular season, will Dallas play its starters in week 18?

The Cowboys might be without a few stars right out of the gate, as both rookie sensation Micah Parsons, and all-pro tackle Tyron Smith got added to the COVID-19 list. It appears Dallas will at least begin the game with most of the other starters, but it remains to be seen how long they will play.

Regardless of who is playing, the Cowboy’s main priority remains to get ready for the playoffs. Cowboys insider, Mickey Spagnola, meets with Van Tate to discuss the Dallas’ week 18 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.