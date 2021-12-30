Mickey Spagnola: It’s all about seeding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs by way of an NFC East title. There are still two more games left in the regular season, however, and they are important when it comes to seeding. This week, Dallas will face another team trying to cement a better seed, the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys are returning to full health, thanks to tackle Tyron Smith coming back. The addition is big time for Dallas’ offensive line as they will be facing one of the top pass rushers in the NFL in Chandler Jones. This is the first week that all five expected Cowboys offensive linemen will be playing together.

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys will be facing an explosive quarterback, Kyler Murray, and an offense that generates big-time plays at one of the highest rates in the NFL. It should be a challenge for the Dallas defense, as Arizona beat them last season 38-10.

Cowboys insider, Mickey Spagnola, meets with KRQE Sports’ Jared Chester to discuss this week’s matchup against Arizona. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Cardinals is set for Sunday, January 2, at 2:25 p.m. MT.