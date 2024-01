ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys wrap up the regular season on Sunday with a road game against the Washington Commanders. While the Cowboys already have a playoff berth clinched, there is still plenty to play for this week, as a win would guarantee the team the NFC East title, a home playoff game and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola joined Van Tate to discuss this week’s matchup. The Cowboys and Commanders kickoff at 2:25 p.m. MT on Fox.