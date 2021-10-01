Mickey: Respect the Carolina defense

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys will face a big test on Sunday when the 3-0 Carolina Panthers come to AT&T Stadium.

Although the Panthers are missing key offensive players like Christian McCafferty, their defense is fierce and has been very effective against both the run and the pass.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will have their hands full with this resurgent football team from Carolina.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Cowboys have to respect the Panthers’ defense if they hope to win this one.