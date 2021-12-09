Mickey: NFC East heating up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – The Cowboys got back in the win column last week with a 27-27 victory over the Saints. This week, Dallas will face a division rival coming off four straight wins, the Washington Football Team.

This game might be the first time since the season opener where the Cowboys defense will have Randy Gregory, Demarcus Lawrence, and Micah Parsons all on the field at the same time, as Gregory is hopeful to return to the field this week. On the other side of the ball, running back Tony Pollard revealed on Thursday that he is dealing with plantar fasciitis and his status for Sunday is questionable.

Van Tate meets with Cowboys insider, Mickey Spagnola, to preview Dallas’ NFC East matchup. Kickoff is on Sunday at 11 a.m.