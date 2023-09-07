ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 NFL season is here and the Dallas Cowboys once again took to make a run in the playoffs.

The play of quarterback has come into question with multiple turnovers, but with the addition of Brandin Cooks and more speed in the receiver room should give him more help. Even with the addition of Trey Lance, the team has no plans to shorten the leash on Prescott,

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola joined Van Tate to discuss the team ahead of their week one matchup against the Giants. The game will be on Sunday Night Football at 6:20 p.m. MT.