Mickey: McCarthy looking ahead to ’21 Silver Star Nation by: Adam Bradshaw Posted: Jan 4, 2021 / 05:17 PM MST / Updated: Jan 4, 2021 / 05:17 PM MST Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates VirusNews AppUpates EmailUpdates CoronavirusResources 📝 Report a Typo📮 Submit a News Tip📱 Download the KRQE Apps Latest Video City adds new lighting to brighten up downtown Albuquerque Video New Mexico vaccine registration site allowing users to submit medical conditions, employment Video 713 homes on Navajo Nation now connected to electric grid with CARES Act funds Video Farmington clinic offers treatment to patients without a primary care provider Video Man arrested after SWAT situation has long history with police Video Curry County offices to reopen Video