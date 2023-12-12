FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — While Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola said he was unsure of how rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey would fare on the team, Aubrey has turned out to be an excellent addition, Spagnola said.

Coming to the Cowboys from the Birmingham Stallions, Aubrey had some big shoes to fill as previous kicker Brett Maher recorded a 90 percent success rate in his kicks.

Aubrey, on the other hand, has now gone 30 for 30, with 100 percent kicking accuracy, Spagnola said.

Even Special Teams Coordinator John Fassel remarked on Aubrey’s fast track to success.

“I think he has an incredibly natural swing,” Fassel said. “If you’re looking at the physical part of it, it feels like it hasn’t been messed with too much. He’s the same guy almost every day, which is not unusual. But I haven’t ever felt him [stressed] in a big moment, you know, or overwhelmed by how we’re doing. I think he’s got a lot of great attributes to be potentially a great kicker.”

Not only has Aubrey played perfectly so far, but he also became the first kicker in NFL history to make two field goals from 59-plus yards in the same game, Spagnola added.