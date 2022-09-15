ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in week two, and both teams are looking for their first win of the season. The Bengals are coming off a loss in an overtime thriller to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Cowboys suffered a loss to Tampa Bay in week one.

Dallas will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for multiple weeks due to a thumb injury and Cooper Rush is set to be the guy under center moving forward. Rush had a successful college career, and as a career backup in the league, this will be Rush’s time to prove he has what it takes to lead an NFL team.

Dallas Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola joined Jared Chester to discuss the Cowboys matchup against the Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. on Sunday.