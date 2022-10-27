ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys got back in the win column last week, and so did this week’s opponent. Dallas is set to host Chicago, and the Bears are coming off their biggest performance of the year.

While Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is back with the team, the status of the Cowboys running back situation now has some questions. Ezekiel Elliott has missed multiple days of practice this week and his status for Sunday has yet to be determined.

The Cowboys and Bears game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. MT kickoff. The game will be broadcast on Fox.