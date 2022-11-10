ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys are set to hit the road to Green Bay this week. Dallas has a long and storied history against the Packers, as well as former Green Bay and current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, but the team isn’t focused on the past.

The Cowboys are sitting at 6-2 while the Packers have the longest active losing streak in the NFL with five. However, with the current fate of the NFC, this game could still have playoff implications.

Dallas and Green Bay are scheduled to play on Sunday at 2:25 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on Fox.