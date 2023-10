ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a bye week and a majority of the roster is back to full health. Up next for Dallas is a Rams team that has been inconsistent all year. So rather than worry about what kind of Rams team will show up this week, the Cowboys are worrying about themselves instead.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola joined Van Tate to discuss this week’s matchup. Sunday’s game will kickoff in Dallas at 11 a.m. MT.