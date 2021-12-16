Mickey: Cowboys haven’t won anything yet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys are rolling off of two straight wins and getting ready for a team that has lost two straight — the New York Giants. These two NFC east foes have squared off once this season already with the Cowboys coming out with a 24 point victory. A win for Dallas this week would give the team ten wins on the year, and all but wrap up the division, but Head Coach Mike McCarthy says the team hasn’t won anything yet.

Micah Parsons has been generating a lot of attention lately from his spectacular play on the field, as a rookie no less. He has pretty much guaranteed himself the defensive rookie of the year title and is even generating defensive player of the year buzz. Parsons is also being compared to Lawrence Taylor, but the rookie says that it’s a little early to be in the same category as a hall of famer.

Looking ahead to Dallas’ week 15 matchup against the giants, both teams will be without a few players, as to be expected this time of year. Cowboys insider meets with Van Tate to preview this week’s matchup against the Giants.