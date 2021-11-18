Mickey: Cowboys back to themselves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) Following a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys found their groove and got back to their winning ways last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Was it a Dan Quinn revenge game against his former team? Maybe. However Quinn’s shutdown defense isn’t the reason the boys in blue scored 43 points.

Even the special teams unit was heavily involved. With former all pro kicker, Greg Zuerlein, out on the covid-19 list, Lirim Hajrullahu stepped up and made every kick as well as a having touchback on every kickoff. Dallas also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the game.

This week the Cowboys will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for a tougher matchup against the Chiefs. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola meets with Van Tate to discuss what it will take for the Cowboys to get a win in consecutive weeks.