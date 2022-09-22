ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys got in the win column following a 20-17 victory over the Bengals in week two. Up next for Dallas is a road trip to division rival New York on Monday night.

While the Cowboys defeated the Giant in both games last season, there is a new coaching staff in New York and the team has been playing better. New York is off to a 2-0 start this season, and has no signs of slowing down against a division opponent. This will be the second straight game under center for backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who is 2-0 as a starter.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola joins Van Tate to preview the Cowboys matchup against the Giants. The game is on Monday, September 26 and has a kickoff of 6:15 p.m. MT.