ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, reports surfaced of a potential season ending knee injury for Cowboys pro bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs. With a game only a few days away, Dallas must plug in new pieces against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola joined Van Tate to discuss how the Cowboys move forward at the position and discuss the Cowboys game against the Cardinals. Dallas and Arizona kickoff at 2:25 p.m. MT.