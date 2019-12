Great, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Great. They won in impressive fashion, winning forty-four to twenty-one. But the Cowboys. All they've accomplished is kept pace with the Philadelphia Eagles. They haven't won anything yet. And in Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett's mind. The goal now is to be consistent, be this team week in and week out. Not for one week and then lose a couple of games because they can't afford to lose any more games.

I think the biggest thing that we've tried to emphasize is just to be more consistent. As a football team, and that's probably been the biggest issue for us. We've shown signs of playing the way we want to play at a number of different times this year and then other times certainly we haven't. And that's happened within game. That's happened over the course of games. But none of that is relevant right now. What's relevant is, is what we do from this moment forward. Even yesterday's game is not real relevant to us right now. We're getting ready for the next challenge.