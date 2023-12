ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys have a tough test on Sunday as their game will be a fight for first place in the NFC East. Currently one game back from Philadelphia, Dallas has an opportunity to even the standings with a win over the Eagles. With a loss, the Cowboys essentially fall out of the race for the division title.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola joined Van Tate to preview this week’s game. Dallas and Philadelphia will kickoff on Sunday at 6:20 p.m. MT.