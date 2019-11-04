Keys to Monday Night Game

The Cowboys get back to work after their BYE week when they take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has this week’s Keys to the Game….

Time for our Silver Star Nation, Keys to the Cowboys game Monday night against the New York Football Giants.

The first key is don’t get Jonesed. The Cowboys are facing a rookie quarterback, Daniel Jones. The Giants quarterback has only played six games in the National Football League. They need to get after him. Do not let him get comfortable in the pocket, throwing the ball the way they allow Jets quarterback Sam Darnell to in that game.

The second key is start fast, just hit control. C on that Eagles game when the Cowboys scored on five of their first six possessions, three touchdowns, two field goals, just do it again. That’s the blueprint for success.

And the third key is biggie size plays. The Cowboys have 32 plays of 20 yards or more so far this season. Big plays. Seven of those plays came the first time around against the Giants. The Cowboys need to do that again. Same song, next verse. Giants are given up twenty-seven points a game. The Cowboys have to take advantage of that Giants defense. And the best way to do it is hit them with some big plays. And those are Silver Star Nation. Keys to the game. I’m Mickey Spagnola