LAS VEGAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and with only the signing of undrafted free agents remaining, the Dallas Cowboys have addressed multiple needs and found future starters with their nine picks.

In case you missed any of the Silver Star Nation’s coverage of the draft, here’s a quick recap of the Cowboys picks on Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30.

Smith looks to fill an immediate hole at left guard, with hopes to be the left tackle of the future. A first round pick seems early, but he’s beloved by multiple teams and was a hit in his Day 1 press conference. He has Tyron Smith upside if his development pans out.

Williams has incredible speed for his size and was stellar in his final season at Ole Miss. He has some off the field concerns, but is a tenacious pass rusher that can make an impact in his rookie season.

Tolbert fills a hole in the receiving core. He shattered record books at South Alabama and projects to be a solid starter in the NFL.

Ferguson is a productive pass catcher, a good blocker, and a natural leader who isn’t afraid to get in his teammates face. Sound like any other former Cowboys’ tight ends you may know?

He’s 6’7″ and 321 pounds with quick feet and potential to be a starter. He doesn’t have a ton of experience outside of the left tackle position, but with coaching, he could be a dangerous lineman.

Bland is a lockdown corner with good instincts and quick feet. The competition is on a different level in the NFL, but Dan Quinn is a defensive back whisperer. He could be an impact player before too long.

Clark would be considered the steal of the draft if not for an injury that will keep him out his rookie year. He’s got second round talent and was a finalist for the Butkus award at LSU in 2021.

Ridgeway is a run stopping nose tackle that will be a key role player on the Cowboys’ defensive line. He’s not a great pass rusher, but he’s an elite run stopper, something the Cowboys desperately need.

Harper projects to be a sub-package nickel linebacker that will make an impact on special teams. He’s not an every down starter, but brings great value in a sixth round pick and adds depth to the linebacking core.

To find out more about each of the Cowboys’ nine picks from the 2022 NFL Draft, click on the buttons below: