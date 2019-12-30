Despite win, Cowboys season over

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) is stopped by Dallas Cowboys defenders on a run during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Despite a convincing performance against the Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys 2019 season has ended in disappointment.

The Philadelphia Eagles victory over the New York Giants cemented the Eagles NFC East title and knocked the Cowboys out of the post-season.

With a victory over the Redskins at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys will end the year with an even 8 and 8 record, one victory behind the Eagles.

Philadelphia will play on Wild Card weekend while the Cowboys look ahead to next season.

Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett does not have a contract past the end of this season, so it will be up to owner Jerry Jones to determine if Garrett returns or if the Cowboys will have a new leader for 2020.