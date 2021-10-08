Dan Quinn: Defense has “work to do”

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – While the Dallas Cowboys are leading the league in takeaways this season, new Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn says his squad has plenty of work to do.

Quinn told reporters this week that he is very happy with the takeaways so far, but not at all pleased by the number of big plays the team has allowed.

Those concerns are top of mind this week as the Cowboys face the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Last week in their victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Giants had two pass plays in excess of 50 yards.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola looks ahead to Sunday and what the defense needs to do.