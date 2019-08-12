Cowboys: What we learned

What are we to take away from the Dallas Cowboys preseason-opening 17-9 loss?

The Positives…

With Byron Jones sidelined recovering from off-season hip surgery cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown looked up to the task, making plays early The Cowboys only allowed 25 yards on the Niners first two drives.

Offensively for the first time since 2017 Travis Frederick delivered snaps to Dak Prescott. Frederick’s return from an autoimmune disorder, which has no cure instantly, improves the Cowboys offensive line.

Then there is Blake Jarwin. The tight end had four catches for 51 yards including a 33-yard reception on the Cowboys second drive and he hauled in a 9-yard pass which converted a 3rd down on the Cowboys third scoring drive

The Negatives………

A year after finishing 26th out of 32 teams, when it comes to turning red zone appearances into touchdowns, the red zone struggles continue 0-for-4 settling for three field goals.

Yes, it’s the preseason but wouldn’t you feel more comfortable seeing improvement before week one?

The Cowboys converted 41% of their first downs last season, just 26% against the Niners, even if you are playing with second and third teamers. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to put his players in better position to succeed.

And finally the kicker Brett Maher; he connected on three of four field goals. 75% doesn’t cut it in the NFL. After struggling at the end of last season and in summer camp…the Cowboys may soon be forced to say aloha.