Cowboys select DB Trevon Diggs with pick 51

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys selected Alabama DB Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Diggs was a full-time starter at the University of Alabama, with three interceptions and 11 pass deflections.
Diggs immediately fills a position of need, with CB Byron Jones leaving the team in free agency.
The last name might ring a bell, as he’s the brother of WR Stefon Diggs, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, now with the Buffalo Bills.
Many experts and insiders linked Diggs to the Cowboys in the first round
- Position — Cornerback
- College — Alabama
- Height — 6′ 1″
- Weight — 205 pounds
- Strengths — Elite size, natural wide receiver instincts, talent as a returner
- Weaknesses — Needs work on fundamentals and discipline
Dallas Cowboys 2020 Draft Picks
- Round 1: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma)
- Round 3: Pick 82 Overall
- Round 4: Pick 123 Overall
- Round 5: Pick 164 Overall
- Round 5: Pick 179 Overall
- Round 6: Pick 197 Overall
- Round 7: Pick 231 Overall