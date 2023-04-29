The Dallas Cowboys select Deuce Vaughn, RB from Kansas State with the 212th overall pick of the NFL Draft (Photo courtesy AP)

KANSAS CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys have made their second selection of the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting a player with deep existing connections to the franchise.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, with the 35th pick in the sixth round and the 212th pick overall, the Dallas Cowboys selected Deuce Vaughn, a running back from Kansas State University and the son of Chris Vaughn, a scout for the Cowboys.

In an exciting and emotional moment, the Cowboys allowed Chris Vaughn to turn in his son’s draft card and make the phone call to let him know he’d been drafted by the Cowboys and will now be co-workers with his dad.

“You wanna come to work with me next week?” Chris Vaughn said during the phone call as his voice began to break.

Statistically, Vaughn is one of the most decorated running backs in the history of Kansas State, being named a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2022.

Vaughn is an incredibly effective pass catcher and is elite in catching screen passes. He graduated as the all-time leader among Kansas State running backs in receptions and receiving yards.

Perhaps the single factor that concerned teams about drafting Vaughn is his size. He’s the smallest running back selected since 2003, standing at only 5’5″ tall, considerably undersized for the NFL and for the running back position.

However, his statistics while at Kansas State are incredible. In his senior year, Vaughn lead the FBS in yards from scrimmage with 1,936. He’s an electric running back that also has plenty of experience returning kicks and punts.

The Dallas Cowboys have one pick remaining in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 27th pick of the seventh round, and the 244th pick overall.

Make sure you stick with the Silver Star Nation for an in-depth analysis of the newest Dallas Cowboys throughout the 2023 NFL Draft as the picks come in.