Cowboys make more roster moves

Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier (7) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Before the dust could settle from Tuesday’s mandatory roster reduction to 53-players, the Dallas Cowboys made a number of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon.

The most significant of those moves was securing a third quarterback for the active roster. The Cowboys claimed quarterback Will Grier off of waivers after the 2019 draft pick of the Carolina Panthers was waived by his team on Tuesday.

Grier played the first two years of his college career at Florida before finishing at West Virginia where he earned All-Big-12 honors. At Florida, he was coached by current Cowboys Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier, who was the Offensive Coordinator for the Gators.

Also on Wednesday, the team filled out it’s practice squad roster by re-signing quarterback Ben DiNucci and many of the other players that were cut on Tuesday.

In order to make room for Grier, the Cowboys cut punter Brian Anger, but he is expected to re-sign with the team this week.