Cowboys: Few sacks allowed

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Ezekiel Elliott doesn't feel the need to declare himself the best running back in the NFL with the two-time rushing champion and the Dallas Cowboys set to face current leader Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings.

Two months after becoming the highest-paid back by ending a preseason-long holdout and signing a $90 million extension, Elliott is sixth in the rushing race with 741 yards, 153 behind Cook in one fewer game.