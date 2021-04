ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the Albuquerque Police Department cleared its rape kit backlog, the city announced it is closer to solving many of those cases. City leaders gave an update on Friday. Mayor Tim Keller called it a difficult celebration. Keller says every last rape kit has been submitted for testing.

For years, more than 5,000 rape kits were just sitting on shelves in evidence storage, some dating back to the 1980s. Some of the kits involved minors who were allegedly raped but their kits were never tested and nothing happened with their case. All of those kits have now been tested. APD says of the reviewed cases, more than 3,100 DNA profiles were generated. About 1,300 were eligible to be entered into CODIS, the FBI's DNA database.