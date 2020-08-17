Cowboys defense suffers huge loss

Just minutes into the team’s first padded practice of the 2020 training camp, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a huge loss on the defensive side of the ball early Monday morning.

According to the Cowboys, Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy ruptured his right quad while running a practice drill against Antwaun Woods.

Reporters at the scene said the six-time Pro Bowler was in obvious pain and had to be helped from the field.

After a medical evaluation, the Cowboys confirmed that McCoy was indeed done for the 2020 season; team CEO Stephen Jones broke the news to reporters early Monday afternoon.

Back in March, the team signed McCoy to a new 3-year contract worth over 18-million dollars.