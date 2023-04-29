The Dallas Cowboys selected Asim Richards, offensive tackle from North Carolina in Round 5 of the 2023 NFL Draft (Photo credit AP)

KANSAS CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys have added another versatile player to their team, adding depth to the offensive line in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, the Dallas Cowboys selected Asim Richards, offensive tackle from the University of North Carolina in the fifth round with the 169th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The theme of versatility continues for Dallas, with Richards being capable of playing at both guard and tackle on the offensive line, both on the left side and the right side of the football.

Richards was a three year starter at North Carolina, where he became a cornerstone of the offensive line for the Tarheels. At 6’4″ and 309 pounds, he represents another large and able-bodied lineman with a thick build and above average arm length.

Richards played over 1,000 snaps during his senior season at North Carolina, and he never missed a game in his college career as a starter.

Even with his size, Richards brings a great deal of quickness to his game, a trait the Cowboys have coveted in offensive lineman for at least a decade.

Richards needs time to develop, and that should be expected, since he didn’t begin playing offensive line until his senior year of high school. He needs to improve his technique and work on his consistency.

On a positive, he did show exceptional growth between his junior and senior year, so if he continues to develop, he projects to be a solid backup and a situational swing tackle, with position versatility on the offensive line.

This is the second of four Day 3 picks for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here’s where Dallas is picking for the rest of the day:

Round 6 — Pick 35, Compensatory (212 overall)

— Pick 35, Compensatory (212 overall) Round 7 — Pick 27 (244 overall)

