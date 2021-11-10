Cowboys add former CFL kicker with Zuerlein on COVID-19 list

FRISCO, Texas (AP)The Dallas Cowboys are adding kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, who is in line to make his NFL debut if Greg Zuerlein doesn’t clear COVID-19 protocols before Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

Hajrullahu worked out Wednesday along with former Dallas kicker Brett Maher. Hajrullahu kicked for Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton in the CFL from 2014-19, making 83% of his field-goal attempts.

The 31-year-old native of Europe was with the Cowboys late in training camp while Zuerlein was recovering from back surgery. When Zuerlein’s health was in question early in the season, Hajrullahu was on the practice squad briefly.

Coach Mike McCarthy said he was hoping Zuerlein would be available against the Falcons, but acknowledged it was a long shot. Zuerlein was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Zuerlein has had issues with accuracy this season, going 14 of 18 on field goals with two missed extra points. ”Greg the Leg” is 1 of 3 from at least 50 yards this season.

Hajrullahu matched his career high of 47 field goals in his most recent CFL season with Hamilton in 2019, when he also had a career-long kick of 56 yards.

—

