Cowboys 2020 schedule released

The Dallas Cowboys will have their share of prime-time games in the 2020 NFL Season.

The official schedule was released yesterday just prior to a 3-hour schedule release broadcast extravaganza on the NFL Network.

The preseason will feature the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 6th. Then it’s off to the new stadium in Los Angeles to play the LA Chargers, home against the Baltimore Ravens and the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. As always the preseason will wrap up in Houston against the Texans.

As for the regular season, the Cowboys open in the new stadium in Los Angeles against the LA Rams on September 13th. That game will be NBC’s Sunday Night Football opener as well…kicking off at 7:20pm Central Daylight Time.

The home opener features the Atlanta Falcons on September 20th at AT&T Stadium.

Prime-time games include the opener, a Monday Night Football game at home with the Arizona Cardinals in October, a Sunday Night Football game at the Philadelphia Eagles in November, a Thursday Night Football game at Baltimore in early December, and a late December home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s the complete regular season schedule:

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2020

