Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
Live Events
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Top Stories
Study: Infotainment systems more of a distraction for older drivers than younger ones
Top Stories
Crime Stoppers search for male seen in arson surveillance video
Wyoming School issues lunch letter apology, accepts debt pay-off offer
AP source: Jeffrey Epstein found injured in NYC jail cell
With renovations complete, Blue Portal reopens with variety of unique artwork
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Interactives
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living Local
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Home
Contests
Dallas Cowboys
Shows & Specials
TV Guide
Silver Star Nation
Ezekiel Elliott said he will hold out of training camp unless he gets new contract
Cowboys TE Rico Gathers gets 1-game substance-abuse ban
“As deep a roster as we’ve ever had,” Cowboys COO says
Cowboys draft Jalen Jelks in round 7 of NFL draft
Cowboys draft Mike Weber in round 7 of the NFL draft
More Silver Star Nation Headlines
Cowboys draft Donovan Wilson in round 6 of the NFL draft
Cowboys draft Joe Jackson in round 5 of the NFL draft
Cowboys draft Michael Jackson in round 5 of the NFL draft
Cowboys pick Tony Pollard in round 4 of the NFL draft
Cowboys pick Connor McGovern in round 3 of the NFL draft
Cowboys pick Trysten Hill in round 2 of the NFL draft
Watch Replay: Silver Star Nation, 2nd round draft day
Randall Cobb knows a thing or two about the second round of the NFL draft
Watch replay: Cowboys legends talk draft
The man from Munday is a changed player as he goes into the NFL draft
Trending Now on KRQE.com
Crime Stoppers search for male seen in arson surveillance video
House passes bill to stop predatory robocall practices
AP source: Jeffrey Epstein found injured in NYC jail cell
US government will execute inmates for first time since 2003
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to New Mexico
Family creates fund for first-year teachers in honor of late Taft Middle School teacher
Albuquerque Zoo ticket prices to remain flat despite Penguin Chill costs
Weather
Christopher’s Thursday Morning Forecast
More Video Forecast
Dallas Cowboys
Don't Miss
APS hopes to expand Esports, competitive video gaming
National park units in New Mexico face millions in deferred maintenance
Organizers cancel 2019 Día de los Muertos Marigold Parade in Albuquerque