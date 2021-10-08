Seattle’s Russell Wilson seeing specialist for finger injury

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson holds a sponge near his taped injured finger during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Wilson left the game after the injury and the Rams won 26-17. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was seeing a hand specialist on Friday regarding his injured right middle finger suffered in the Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll declined to go into many specifics regarding the injury until after Wilson saw a specialist in the Los Angeles area. Carroll said Wilson did have an initial set of X-rays after the 26-17 loss the Rams.

“I want him to go to the specialist and make sure he tells us,” Carroll said. “But there’s something going on. There’s definitely something going on and we’ve got to figure out what the extent of it is and what is the next step to deal with it.”

Wilson was injured in the third quarter when his fingers hit the arm of defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the follow through of a pass attempt. Wilson tried to play one more series and threw one more pass before giving way to Geno Smith in the fourth quarter.

Carroll said Wilson simply didn’t have the strength in the finger to control the ball as needed to throw.

“Nobody should question his toughness. Nobody should question his resolve to get in the game,” Carroll said. “He’d have gone in if he could have thrown the football and held on to it, he would have done it.”

Wilson has not missed a game in his career, starting all 149 in the regular season and 16 playoff games since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2012. He’s only missed a handful of plays during that time.

The closest Wilson ever came to missing a game was 2016 when he suffered an ankle injury in the season opener and a sprained MCL in his knee in Week 3. Wilson never missed a start and in the first game after injuring his knee threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the New York Jets.

Carroll said Wilson was up most of the night figuring out plans for getting his finger examined and the next steps in the process.

“This is Russ at his finest in terms of competitiveness,” Carroll said. “I mean he’s doing everything possible to be ready to take advantage of whatever is available to him.”

