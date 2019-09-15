Saints DT Sheldon Rankins still out in game vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, talks with back judge Greg Steed during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

New Orleans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will be inactive for a second straight week when the Saints face the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of last year’s NFC title game.

Rankins is still trying to return from a torn Achilles tendon suffered last season during the playoffs. Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is active despite a thigh injury. The Rams have two inactives among the nine offensive linemen on their roster.

In Pittsburgh, the Seattle Seahawks are without three defensive starters as they try to win in Pittsburgh for the first time since 1999. Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder), safety Tedric Thompson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf) are all inactive for Sunday’s game. The Seahawks edged Cincinnati last week despite giving up over 400 yards passing.

Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) and cornerback Joe Haden (shoulder) played after being limited in practice during the week.

In Miami, four-time All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown is active to make his New England Patriots debut against Dolphins.

Brown joined the Patriots on Monday after requesting and receiving his release from the Oakland Raiders. The next day, a lawsuit was filed in Florida accusing him of rape and sexual assault. Brown denied the allegations by his former trainer, and the NFL plans to meet with her Monday, according to a person familiar with the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the investigation.

With Brown joining Josh Gordon and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, the Patriots could have one of the league’s most talented receiver corps.

Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, unhappy with how he’s being used and who has requested a trade, is active for the game.

In Nashville, the Titans added starting center Ben Jones to their injury report Sunday morning with an unspecified illness, but the veteran is active and played against Indianapolis.

The Colts already had ruled out backup defensive end Kemoko Turay on Saturday because of a neck injury.

In Washington, the Redskins are without two cornerbacks for their game against Dallas: starter Quinton Dunbar has an injured knee, and Fabian Moreau has an ankle problem.

Washington’s offense is missing key tight end Jordan Reed, still recovering from his latest concussion, and running back Derrius Guice, who went on IR after knee surgery. With Guice out, Adrian Peterson got back in action after being a healthy scratch in Week 1.

In Houston, the Texans got WR Keke Coutee back this week against Jacksonville; he missed the opener after hurting his ankle in the first preseason game. The Jaguars have four injured starters out: WR Marquise Lee, CB A.J. Bouye, DE Yannick Ngakoue and OL Cam Robinson.

In Detroit, Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is inactive against the Los Angeles Chargers with a back injury. The Lions are also without linebacker Jarrad Davis due to an ankle injury.

Chargers cornerback Michael Davis is inactive with a hamstring injury and Michael Badgley is still out with a groin injury, leaving placekicking duties to punter Ty Long again.

In Oakland, Kansas City left tackle Eric Fisher is active despite injuring his groin during practice on Friday. Cornerback Gareon Conley is active for the Raiders less than a week after being taken off the field on a stretcher with a neck injury.

___

Inactives for Sunday’s games:

NEW ENGLAND-MIAMI

Patriots: WR Jakobi Meyers, CB Joejuan Williams, RB Damien Harris, RB Brandon Bolden, OL Marcus Cannon, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, DL Deatrich Wise Jr.

Dolphins: WR Albert Wilson, S Reshad Jones, RB Myles Gaskin, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, G/T Bryan Witzmann, LB Trent Harris.

___

INDIANAPOLIS-TENNESSEE

Colts: OT Le’Raven Clark, TE Hale Hentges, S Rolan Milligan, DE Jabaal Sheard, CB Marvell Tell III, DE Kemoko Turay, RB Jonathan Williams.

Titans: CB Tye Smith, RB David Fluellen, C Hroniss Grasu, OL Nate Davis, RG Kevin Pamphile, OLB Reggie Gilbert, DE Brent Urban.

___

ARIZONA-BALTIMORE

Cardinals: OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Joshua Miles, OL Jeremy Vujnovich, OL Brett Toth, WR Andy Isabella, DL Jonathan Bullard, DL Michael Dogbe.

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, LB Otaro Alaka, CB Jimmy Smith, LB Jaylon Ferguson, G Ben Powers, OT Daylon Mack.

___

SAN FRANCISCO-CINCINNATI

49ers: QB C.J. Beathard, WR Trent Taylor, WR Jalen Hurd, DB Jimmie Ward, RB Tevin Coleman, CB Jason Verrett, OL Daniel Brunskill.

Bengals: DE Andrew Brown, DT Renell Wren, HB Trayveon Williams, OT Cordy Glenn, QB Jake Dolegala, WR Pharoh Cooper. WR A.J. Green.

___

SEATTLE-PITTSBURGH

Seahawks: WR Gary Jennings, CB Neiko Thorpe, S Tedric Thompson, C Joey Hunt, WR David Moore, DE Ziggy Ansah, DT Poona Ford.

Steelers: CB Justin Layne, FB Roosevelt Nix, LB Jayrone Elliott, OL Fred Johnson, OL Chukwuma Okorafor, TE Zach Gentry, DE Isaiah Buggs.

___

DALLAS-WASHINGTON

Cowboys: WR Tavon Austin, S Donovan Wilson, LB Luke Gifford, C Adam Redmond, G Brandon Knight, DT Trysten Hill, DE Taco Charlton.

Redskins: QB Colt McCoy, CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Fabian Moreau, G Wes Martin, TE Jordan Reed, DL Jonathan Allen, C Ross Pierschbacher.

___

JACKSONVILLE-HOUSTON

Jaguars: WR Marqise Lee, CB A.J. Bouye, RB Devine Ozigbo, OL Cam Robinson, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Josh Oliver, DE Yannick Ngakoue.

Houston: QB Alex McGough, RB Taiwan Jones, G Senio Kelemete, C/G Greg Mancz, TE Logan Paulsen, TE Jerell Adams, DE Carlos Watkins.

___

MINNESOTA-GREEN BAY

Vikings: CB Mackensie Alexander, CB Mike Hughes, LB Ben Gedeon, G Pat Elflein, OT Olisaemeka Udoh, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts.

Packers: WR Darrius Shepherd, RB Dexter Williams, CB Ka’dar Hollman, LB Oren Burks, G Cole Madison, G Lucas Patrick, DL Kingsley Keke.

___

LA CHARGERS-DETROIT

Chargers: TE Hunter Henry, CB Michael Davis, QB Easton Stick, K Michael Badgley, S Roderic Teamer, LB Jatavis Brown, DT Cortez Broughton.

Lions: OT Taylor Decker, LB Jarrad Davis, DL Da’Shawn Hand, QB David Blough, G Beau Benzschawel, WR Travis Fulgham, CB Amani Oruwariye.

___

BUFFALO-NY GIANTS

Bills: WR Andre Roberts, CB Taron Johnson, S Jaquan Johnson, G Ike Boettger, T Conor McDermott, OL Ryan Bates, TE Tyler Kroft.

NY Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, WR Darius Slayton, TE Garrett Dickerson, QB Alex Tanney, OT Eric Smith, OL Chad Slade, RB Paul Perkins.

___

KANSAS CITY-OAKLAND

Chiefs: WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder), LB Reggie Ragland, OL Nick Allegretti, OL Ryan Hunter,TE Deon Yelder, DL Khalen Saunders, OL Martinas Rankin.

Raiders: G Gabe Jackson (knee), WR J.J. Nelson (ankle), DT Corey Liuget (knee), DB Juston Burris, QB DeShone Kizer, G Jonathan Cooper, T David Sharpe.

___

NEW ORLEANS-LA RAMS

Saints: CB Ken Crawley, DB Saquan Hampton, OL Nick Easton, OL Ethan Greenidge, WR Austin Carr, DT Taylor Stallworth, DT Sheldon Rankins.

Rams: CB Nsimba Webster, CB David Long, CB Darious Williams, LB Ogbo Okoronkwo, C Coleman Shelton, OL Bobby Evans, TE Johnny Mundt.

___

CHICAGO-DENVER

Bears: DB Kevin Toliver II, DB Sherrick McManis, RB Kerrith Whyte Jr., LB Josh Woods, OL Rashaad Coward, TE J.P. Holtz, WR Riley Ridley.

Broncos: WR Juwann Winfree, CB Bryce Callahan, FB Andy Janovich, ILB Joseph Jones, LB Todd Davis, RT Ja’Wuan James, DL Mike Purcell.

___

