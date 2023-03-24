SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Good snowfall in March means the Santa Fe ski season can continue. Now, you’ll have until Sunday, April 16 to hit the slopes.

March brought more than four feet of snow to the mountain, according to Ski Santa Fe. That means there’s now a 92-inch base.

The mountain is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be a special event on the second to last day.

On April 15, Ski Santa Fe will host the “Slush Cup.” The festivities will include pond skimming, live music and drinks at Totemoff’s Bar & Grill.