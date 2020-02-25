Live Now
Santa Fe Prep graduate to compete in Olympic Marathon Trials

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is vying for a chance to compete in the Olympics. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that in just a few days, a Santa Fe Prep graduate, Ben Fletcher will be among a record number of runners headed to Atlanta for the Olympic Marathon Trials.

The 26.2-mile race will determine who will represent the United States in the upcoming 2020 Olympic games. Fletcher says his chances might be slim, but he has prepared for this moment for years.

Only three women and three men will be selected from Saturday’s trials.

