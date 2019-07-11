Russian deputy PM Mutko wins Olympic doping appeal

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Vitaly Mutko, who was Russia’s Sports Minister during the doping-tainted Winter Olympics in Sochi, has won an appeal against his lifetime ban from the games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled the International Olympic Committee didn’t have the power to sanction Mutko in 2017 because he wasn’t an athlete, coach or officially part of an Olympic delegation.

However, the CAS ruling doesn’t force the IOC to invite Mutko to any future Olympics.

CAS also has not ruled on whether the widespread doping in Russian sport was state-backed, or whether Mutko was responsible for it.

Mutko is now Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister for construction.

___

