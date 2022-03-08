DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos have traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the trade is pending Wilson’s approval as well as a physical.

“The trade gives Denver the quarterback it has sought since Peyton Manning retired and it gives Seattle a foundation on which to rebuild without the quarterback who led the Seahawks to their only Super-Bowl title,” Schefter said in a tweet.

News also broke Tuesday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be staying with the Green Bay Packers on a four-year, $200 million deal. Schefter reported that the decision to trade Wilson was unrelated and that trade talks began at least two weeks ago.

According to the NFL Network, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and lineman Shelby Harris will be going to the Seahawks as part of the trade.

Broncos players are already starting to blow up Twitter with reactions — one coming from Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy that the team is now “lit.”

Wilson was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round, 75th overall in 2012. He led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win over the Broncos in 2014.