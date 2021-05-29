Ruidoso Downs welcomes back crowds

RUIDOSO DOWNS, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the 1950s, fans have filled the stands at Ruidoso Downs to watch horse racing. Last year, they weren’t allowed in due to the pandemic, but this weekend, they’ll be welcomed back.

“It’s a historic race track. It’s home of the Quarter Horse racing Triple Crown,” says Tim Kiethley, Director of Marketing of Ruidoso Downs says.

In 2020, fans were not able to get this fantastic view of seeing horse racing at Ruidoso Downs. But this weekend – with free admission and parking – you can sit in this seat to see some of the racing at the mountain.

With more than 20 years on the job, Kiethley says the fan interaction completes the experience at the track. “What we really missed last year were the fans. There’s not a better place to come enjoy an outdoor activity than horse races at Ruidoso Downs,” says Kiethley.

A Quarter Horse runs a quarter of a mile at full speed. Memorial Day weekend at Ruidoso Downs Race Track features the top two-and-three-year-old Quarter Horses in the world competing. “It’s a $3 million race, which is the richest Quarter Horse in the United States,” Kiethley says.

Just in case you’re planning on placing a bet on that special horse, one pro tip is that there’s no wrong way to do it. “That’s the part I enjoy the most – everyone has an opinion,” Kiethley says.

Although you can watch the races online, there’s nothing like live sports. “You can’t quite get the same enthusiasm out of it. You are within feet, I mean, feet of a Quarter Horse standing on a rail, watching that Quarter Horse go by, there’s not a better thrill,” says Kiethley.