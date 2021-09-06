Ruidoso Downs host 2021 All American Futurity Race

RUIDOSO DOWNS, N.M. (KRQE) – The All American Futurity is the biggest horse race of the year in Ruidoso, New Mexico. The $3 million race is contested by 2-year-old American Quarter Horses that run a classic distance of 440 yards, which is a one-quarter mile. The race is on Sept. 6, 2021 and is scheduled to start around 5:15 p.m.

The All American Futurity was first run in 1959, with a purse of $129,686, according to Ruidosodowns.com. The winner was Hugh Huntley’s filly Galobar, who was trained by Newt Keck and ridden by Cliff Lambert.

Then in 1978 the All American Futurity became the world’s first million-dollar horse race, according to Ruidosodowns.com. In 2015, the race’s purse reached $3 million.