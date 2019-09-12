Round 2 at 2019 NM Open Wraps up on Wednesday

Breaking News
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The 2019 New Mexico Open wrapped up Round 2 on Wednesday at the Paradise Hills Golf Course. There has been some movement in the rankings, but out-of-town golfer Edward Olson has a strong lead at -12 heading into the final round.

Local Golfers:

T6. Tim Madigan, Rio Rancho, N.M. 68-65 -7

T10. Sam Saunders, Albuquerque, N.M. 68-66 -6 (Defending Champion)

T12. Wil Collins, Albuquerque, N.M. 67-68 -5

T19. David Muttitt, Albuquerque, N.M. 69-68 -3

T31. Sean Carlon, Albuquerque, N.M. 68-71 -1

T50. Notah Begay III, Albuquerque, N.M. 71-71 +2

MC. DJ Brigman, Albuquerque, N.M. 74-70 +4

The 2019 NM Open will wrap up on Thursday with action starting at 7:30 am at Paradise Hills Golf Course.

