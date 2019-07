ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Roswell Little League has done something that hasn’t been done since 1956, which is to make it to the Little League World Series.

Roswell’s Intermediate All-Star team beat East Texas in the Houston Regional on Wednesday night, 10-3. The team will now head to Livermore, California, to play the winner of the East Region and the Southeast Region in the 1st round on Monday.

That game will be at 2 p.m. MT and it will be streamed online on ESPN+.