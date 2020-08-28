REPORT: New Orleans Saints owner tests positive for COVID-19

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — College athletes across the country added their voices to those calling for an end to racial injustice on Friday with football players and others marching on campus or stepping away from practices to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

In Oklahoma, the Sooners football team walked in rows of three to the Unity Garden, where they held a 57-second moment of silence in honor of the 57-year anniversary of the March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Assistant coach Dennis Simmons led a prayer before the team returned to its facilities.