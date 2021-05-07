Reds’ Wiley has no-hitter thru 8 innings against Indians

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cincinnati’s Wade Miley is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

The left-hander has been in control of a Cleveland team that entered the series batting just .213 but has won five straight and nine of 11. But although he’s shutting down the Indians, Zach Plesac is doing the same to the Reds, who haven’t scored either.

The Indians didn’t get a baserunner until the sixth, when Amed Rosario reached on second baseman Nick Senzel’s throwing error. Senzel was actually charged with two errors on the play. Miley has thrown 106 pitches.

Franmil Reyes has come the closest to getting a hit for the Indians, but his hard smash in the fifth was right at shortstop Kyle Farmer, who knocked it down and had plenty of time to throw out the slow-footed slugger.

Miley, who came in just 1-4 in eight career starts against the Indians, recorded four strikeouts the first time through Cleveland’s lineup.

The 34-year-old Miley is bidding to throw the fourth no-hitter in the majors this season. The Indians were no-hit last month by Chicago’s Carlos Rodón.

Miley is in his second season with Cincinnati. He’s also pitched for Houston, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, Boston and Arizona.

Cincinnati’s last no-hitter was by Homer Bailey in 2013 — his second with the club.

