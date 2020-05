ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque trained UFC fighter, Ray Borg put on a great show with his hands in his fight with Ricky Simone on Wednesday night. Borg would fall by way of a split decision though in Jacksonville, Florida, as Simon racked up seven takedowns in three rounds with Borg.

Borg’s last four fights have gone to a decision and after this loss, he is now 2-2 in that time span. Borg’s professional record now falls to 13-5.